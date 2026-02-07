Personal loss forces coach to miss Ishan's match at Wankhede

MUMBAI: Comeback stories in sports are usually more than just inspirational. The journey is usually peppered with unfathomable human fortitude and endurance. One such story has been of Ishan Kishan of late. From being sidelined to be part of the playing XI at the T20 World Cup, it's been the greatest comeback story.

One man who has been part of each and every step he had taken on the cricket field is his coach Uttam Mazumdar. It was on his insistence, Ishan made a shift to Ranchi from Bihar when he was only 12. The coach once again came to the forefront when the explosive left-hand batter was discarded from the team a few years back. The duo joined forces and scripted that incredible story. Ishan led Jharkhand to their maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali title thus banging on the doors of the selectors in the process. Given his superlative show in the premier domestic T20 tournament, Ishan was named in the India squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

Selected as a back-up to regular wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson, Ishan set the stage on fire when given a chance. He slammed a century and a half-century against New Zealand in the bilateral series preceding the World Cup and hit a quickfire fifty in India's second warm-up match against South Africa making him the first-choice gloveman for the country in a span of only a few days.

With everything falling in place, Mazumdar was all set to watch his most famous ward in action at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai when the co-hosts take on the USA in their tournament opener on Saturday. India batted first and Ishan was there as opener.

Fate, however, has something else in store for him. "I was supposed to fly to Mumbai to watch him play the T20 World Cup but my father-in-law passed away in Kolkata after being in the ICU for some days. He was having a prostate problem and it affected his lungs. While at the hospital, he suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away. I am in Kolkata now and will miss the match," coach Mazumdar told this daily.