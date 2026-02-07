Personal loss forces coach to miss Ishan's match at Wankhede

MUMBAI: Comeback stories in sports are usually more than just inspirational. The journey is usually peppered with unfathomable human fortitude and endurance. One such story has been of Ishan Kishan of late. From being sidelined to be part of the playing XI at the T20 World Cup, it's been the greatest comeback story.
One man who has been part of each and every step he had taken on the cricket field is his coach Uttam Mazumdar. It was on his insistence, Ishan made a shift to Ranchi from Bihar when he was only 12. The coach once again came to the forefront when the explosive left-hand batter was discarded from the team a few years back. The duo joined forces and scripted that incredible story. Ishan led Jharkhand to their maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali title thus banging on the doors of the selectors in the process. Given his superlative show in the premier domestic T20 tournament, Ishan was named in the India squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.
Selected as a back-up to regular wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson, Ishan set the stage on fire when given a chance. He slammed a century and a half-century against New Zealand in the bilateral series preceding the World Cup and hit a quickfire fifty in India's second warm-up match against South Africa making him the first-choice gloveman for the country in a span of only a few days.
With everything falling in place, Mazumdar was all set to watch his most famous ward in action at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai when the co-hosts take on the USA in their tournament opener on Saturday. India batted first and Ishan was there as opener.
Fate, however, has something else in store for him. "I was supposed to fly to Mumbai to watch him play the T20 World Cup but my father-in-law passed away in Kolkata after being in the ICU for some days. He was having a prostate problem and it affected his lungs. While at the hospital, he suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away. I am in Kolkata now and will miss the match," coach Mazumdar told this daily.
The news came as a shocker for Ishan as well as he was expecting his coach's attendance at the venue. "Ishan was quite upset when I broke the news to him. He is quite familiar with my family and the passing away of my father-in-law has made him sad. We had a video call a few days back and he consoled me and urged me not to lose heart. He has been a very nice human being since the beginning and knows what I am going through," added the coach.
The net session ahead of the match at the Wankhede strongly indicated that Kishan will be India's wicketkeeper for the contest. India captain Suryakumar Yadav was also all praise for him in the press conference. "The way he played in the last five T20Is. (Even) in the Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he batted like this. He came here and carried the same thing. He got an opportunity at number 3 and he opened in the warm-up game. I hope he bats like this. Whatever position he plays. He won't play below 3. But whatever opportunity he gets. He will bat like this," was Suryakumar's response when queried about Ishan's form.
The coach said his presence will not matter as he has advised Ishan to focus on the game and make the most of the opportunity. "I advised him to give his 200 per cent. I know he will be fully equipped to tackle everything that comes his way during the match. I might have missed a chance to see him in action from the ground but he will not let the opportunity slip out of his hand."
India play Namibia in their second match at Delhi on February 12. Coach Mazumdar now runs his academy named SDRV-UMCC Academy in Noida. But again he will not be able to go to the stadium because he has to perform a few rituals. "Unfortunately, I will miss the Delhi match as well but that is okay as long as Ishan plays and wins matches for the country," Mazumdar signed off.
Bumrah out
India pacer Jasprit Bumrah misses first match due to illness. Mohammed Siraj, who was not even in the team until two days ago, is playing.