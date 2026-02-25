T20 World Cup: Sanju in discussions, says Sitanshu Kotak ahead of India-Zimbabwe tie

The batting coach said the pitch, which is to be used in Chennai, looks like a “high-scoring” one before adding that India have not struggled because of black soil pitches. “First thing, I don't think we struggle on black soil. Slower pitches in T20, if it becomes very slow, then anybody struggles. But I don't even think wickets feel that slow. Here also wicket, high scoring it looks. Sometimes, if you lose three wickets in one over or if you get a low score, I don't think we should be even blaming wickets. I think we have to just try and stay positive, play better cricket and I think it's apart from the last game, I think we have done reasonably well. There was not so much concern,” he said. “I honestly don't think we need to change too many things. Technically, people ask about Sanju's right-handedness up front, that kind of thing. Or you think of playing three-spinners. Obviously, there are 15 players. So, we will discuss all those. I don't think at all that we need to worry about playing badly or anything. We have not had a good opening start. Once you get an opening start, it will be a different environment again. So, we just keep trying to reinforce that we will try and get a good opening start,” Kotak added.