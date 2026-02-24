T20 World Cup: Focus shifts to Samson once again

CHENNAI: When New Zealand and Afghanistan kick-started their T20 World Cup campaign in Chennai two weeks ago, the city was still enjoying its last bit of spring. The temperature was in the early 20s, and the humidity was not high. And one could feel the sea breeze cutting through the MA Chidambaram Stadium all day.

On Tuesday evening, as the Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian team walked onto the field, the Sun was beating down. Chennai Summer has already kicked in. The temperature has increased significantly in the last week or so, and it was impossible to miss the heat and humidity. And the Men in Blue felt it too as they rallied for the warm-up before beginning a full-squad training session – Rinku Singh was the lone member missing as he had left for Delhi due to a family emergency.

On the field, India are already under the pump after the loss against South Africa, and now, the focus has shifted to Sanju Samson once again. Abhishek Sharma’s poor form and illness, along with Tilak Varma’s struggles against spin, have made Samson the talking point. India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate had hinted as much in Ahmedabad. “You stick with the guys who we feel have performed really well over the last 18 months and who are maybe shy of a few runs now? Or do we twist and bring Sanju, who's also a fantastic player and obviously helps tactically with having a right-hander at the top of the order, and I'm sure that'll be a talking point over the next few days going into these two very important games,” he had said.