Samson, 'God's own cricketer' at home

T'PURAM: There is a crazy following for Sanju Samson in this part of the country. Almost cult-like attracting an unbelievable fanfare that seems hypnotic at times. It spills over the state boundaries to neighbouring states like Tamil Nadu. But nothing compares to that of Kerala. It is a common sight to see him mobbed by crowds even during practice.

It was evident from the moment he stepped out of the aircraft. When the team came out of the airport on Friday evening, skipper Suryakumar Yadav doubled up as Samson’s security officer. The opener from Kerala was cheered by a vociferous crowd that assembled there to get a glimpse of their beloved star.

On Friday evening, even as the Sun was beating down, the balcony near the press conference room at the Greenfield International Stadium was buzzing with a posse of photographers and television channel crew. The India team just arrived and head coach Gautam Gambhir was the first to walk out of the dressing room and headed straight towards the pitch. The coach wanted to ensure he read it right ahead of the fifth and final T20I against New Zealand.

However, the cameras and their persons waited patiently for Samson to come out of the dressing room. They too know the significance of Saturday’s match. When he walks out to open the batting in the fifth T20I, it will be his first international appearance at his home ground. In the past, he has been part of the squad but never played a match. Samson in Kerala is similar to that of MS Dhoni or R Ashwin in Chennai or a Virat Kohli in Bengaluru or New Delhi. He is, without a doubt, the biggest batting star to come out of the scenic southern state.