Fielding Blues: Why India have struggled to take catches

MUMBAI: Thirteen dropped catches in eight matches. Catching efficiency down to a below average 71.7 per cent. These numbers do not paint a rosy picture of this Indian team’s fielding. Over the years, the side have strived to raise the level of both their catching as well as ground fielding. But it's safe to say they have regressed.

Luckily for the Men in Blue, it has not affected the results so far thanks largely to the opposition not capitalising on the largesse. Take the must-win clash against West Indies. India dropped three catches but managed to get across the line, setting up the semifinal clash against England in Mumbai on Thursday.

However, a T20 World Cup semifinal against England at Wankhede is as big a challenge as it gets on multiple fronts. There are enough tactical challenges to address. Toss is expected to play a major role. There will be dew as well.

Taking all that into account, against a team that bats till No 11, India cannot afford to make the same mistakes. The margins of error, as it is, are minuscule for bowlers in India.