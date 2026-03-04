Honours board for veteran Mumbai sports journalists inaugurated at Wankhede

MUMBAI: The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has unveiled an Honours Board for former sports journalists of Mumbai at the Balasaheb Thackeray Press Box at Wankhede Stadium, in a special ceremony attended by senior members of the cricketing and media fraternity.
The honour board includes names of late veteran sports reporters and photojournalists who contributed to the growth of cricket from grassroots to state level over the years. The list of journalists inducted include the likes of KN Prabhu, Sundar Rajan, GK Menon, Pradeep K Vijayakar and Rajan Bala. The Honours Board will remain displayed at the media centre as a permanent tribute to the city’s sports journalists.
MCA president Ajinkya Naik, secretary Prof Dr. Unmesh Khanvilkar and joint secretary Nilesh Bhosle, members of the Apex Council and several journalists who were at the venue for the India versus England T20 World Cup semifinal attended the event. “Mumbai’s cricketing legacy has been built not only by players on the field but also by journalists who have chronicled its journey with integrity and passion. The MCA deeply values its longstanding relationship with the city’s sports journalists. The Honours Board is a small but meaningful tribute to their dedication and contribution to the game in our city,” MCA president Naik said.
List of journalists (reporters and photojournalists) inducted KN Prabhu, Sundar Rajan, GK Menon, Pradeep K Vijayakar, Girish Dixit, William Couto, VV Karmarkar, Chandrasekhar P Sant. Shivshankar Singh, Ron Hendricks, ATP Sarathy, Rajan Bala, Saby Fernandes, Suryakant Phatarphekar, Atmaram More, SK Sham, Thomas Rocha, SV Seshadri, Suhas K Agashe, Gautam Sathe, Dara Pochkhanawalla, Surendra Modi, Haresh Munwani, Vivek Bendre, Sharad Kotnis, Raju Bharatan, Javed Akhtar, Dicky Rutnagur, AFS Talyarkhan, Anant Setalvad, Suresh Saraiya, Dwarkanath Sanzgiri, Jayant Nene, Vinod Vasudeo, Albert D’Souza, Gopal Bhat.