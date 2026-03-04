Honours board for veteran Mumbai sports journalists inaugurated at Wankhede

MCA president Ajinkya Naik, secretary Prof Dr. Unmesh Khanvilkar and joint secretary Nilesh Bhosle, members of the Apex Council and several journalists who were at the venue for the India versus England T20 World Cup semifinal attended the event. “Mumbai’s cricketing legacy has been built not only by players on the field but also by journalists who have chronicled its journey with integrity and passion. The MCA deeply values its longstanding relationship with the city’s sports journalists. The Honours Board is a small but meaningful tribute to their dedication and contribution to the game in our city,” MCA president Naik said.