Buzzing as always: Seats at Wankhede filling up for big T20 WC semifinal clash

MUMBAI: A little over five hours before the toss was supposed to happen, the streets around Church Gate station were buzzing. Several fans, donning India’s replica jerseys, were moving around, having coffees, gearing up for the all-important India versus England semifinal. And vox-pop videos were being made by television and YouTube channels. It was the kind of evening where all roads in Mumbai leading to Wankhede seemed appropriate.

Around 4pm, fans had already started to filter in to find their seats. The first thing to notice once you step in is the surface for the T20 World Cup semifinal. And the red soil pitch looked different, at least in a comparative sense, from how it was 24 hours ago. A fair bit of grass seemed to have been trimmed — there was still some grass cover left — on the surface that had been used for West Indies versus England and Italy-Nepal contests before in this World Cup.