'Balanced' Sanju back to the fore in City of Joy

During that lean period, Sanju, in his desperation to get back among the runs, started having trigger movements and that deepened his crisis further. The visibly 'off-balance' Sanju became more vulnerable. Kotak said they worked on creating a better base for him and it paid off as Sanju played a memorable innings in a do-or-die match. "... no point going too deep into his technical things. (But) he also felt he was getting ready a little early. And that helped, I think. So, just for the cricket nerds, how does that help in the batting? In a very simple language. If you try to hit a ball, when you have a lot of weight on one leg, and when you have equal weight on both legs, then your base is created. Obviously, your hands move faster. So, that's something."

One thing the management did right throughout that period was making sure Sanju trains enough in the nets so that when an opportunity comes calling, he is battle ready. It was there for everyone to seewhen he batted in the nets for almost two-and-a-half-hours ahead of the match against South Africa in Ahmedabad. Kotak said it was captain Suryakumar Yadav who asked him to ask Sanju to bat as Indian bowlers wanted to bowl to right-handers but the batting coach also asserted that he always wanted Sanju to be among the first set of batters to train at the nets given the batter's potential to change the game single-handedly on his day.