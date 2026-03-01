Samson’s galaxy: Batter powers India to T20 WC semis

KOLKATA: Sanju Samson had a forgettable build-up to the T20 World Cup as he struggled for runs forcing the team management to bench him as India started their campaign with a win over USA at the Wankhede Stadium in the first week of February.

With Sanju's last half-century coming against a weaker opponent, Oman way back in September 2025 during the T20 Asia Cup, the Kerala wicketkeeper-batter fell off the radar and was left to serve drinks to his teammates during the tournament.

As luck would have it, destructive opener Abhishek Sharma, who has been key to India's success in the last one year, failed to open his account in the first two matches and then had a severe stomach infection ahead of the Namibia match giving Sanju a chance to return to the playing XI. But once Abhishek came back to the side, Sanju was sidelined again. A duck for the Punjab batter in the next match and a heavy loss against South Africa in the first Super Eights game meant Sanju was back in the reckoning for the next contest against Zimbabwe.

The 31-year-old opened the batting scoring a quickfire 15-ball 24 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, his new home for the upcoming Indian Premier League season. The stint in the middle in Chennai against turned out to be a game-changer for Sanju as he entered the must-win match against West Indies here at the Eden Gardens on Sunday high on confidence.