T20 World Cup: Fans feel the heat as Suryakumar and Co opt to bowl in virtual knockout

KOLKATA: Tension was palpable among Indian fans queuing up at every entrance to get inside the historic Eden Gardens, Kolkata ahead of Suryakumar Yadav and Co's last Super Eights clash against West Indies on Sunday evening.

They were well aware that a loss here would send their team packing. Even as the temperature was expected to drop from 29 degrees Celsius at 6PM to 24 degrees Celsius by 11, Indians fans were feeling the heat. And they are expected to sweat a lot more as the match progresses both figuratively and literally as humidity is expected to soar from 40 per cent at 6PM to 88 per cent by 11PM. A steady southwest wind of around 11-12 kmph might cool down the fans but more than that they need their favourite team to come up with its A game to have a soothing effect on them.

The defending champions are chasing history and a defeat against in-form South Africa in their first Super Eights match has made the Sunday's contest a virtual quarterfinal. They boast an unbeaten record against the West Indies at the venue winning all the four matches. However, multi-nation tournaments bring different pressure with them and India have never faced the Caribbean team in the T20 World Cup at Eden Gardens. In fact, they have played only once at the venue during the tournament and it happened way back in 2016 when Virat Kohli held fort at one end to help India chase a modest target of 119 against arch-rivals Pakistan.

The good thing for them is that Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to field first. India remain unchanged as they put in West Indies to bat. West Indies have drafted in Akeal Hosein with Roston Chase expected to open.