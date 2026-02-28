T20 World Cup: India's moment of truth at Eden

KOLKATA: When India landed in Chennai for the Zimbabwe clash, for the first time in three years, the co-hosts had their backs against the wall in an ICC event. The last loss was in the final of the ODI World Cup in Ahmedabad before the one against South Africa in Super 8s of T20 World Cup this time. For a team that came into the tournament as favourites, to be one loss away from an early exit, is unimaginable. Every match has tuned into a virtual knockout.

Anxiety would have hit the roof with some of their top-order batters were struggling to find the middle of the bat. It had to be in Chennai where they hit form before the big one in Kolkata against the West Indies on Sunday. And the city helped to calm those jingling nerves.

On Saturday, Eden Gardens was draped in all its finery when India went out to practice under the lights. Waft of cool air in the evening brought the day temperature down but the heat is picking up as the match — a must-win for both teams — draws near. Each move is being meticulously planned. Match-ups drawn.

One man Suryakumar Yadav and Co would be betting on when they take the field against West Indies would be Varun Chakravarthy, the mystery spinner, and his golden arm. In January last year, it was Varun who helped them skittle out England for 132 claiming three wickets. Currently the No 1 bowler in the ICC T20I rankings, Varun has played his part in the ongoing T20 World Cup, especially in the Group stages. Super 8s, however, has not been easy. Despite being third in the list of leading wicket takers — 11 scalps from six matches so far —- Varun has gone for runs against South Africa and Zimbabwe.