T20 World Cup: India's moment of truth at Eden

KOLKATA: When India landed in Chennai for the Zimbabwe clash, for the first time in three years, the co-hosts had their backs against the wall in an ICC event. The last loss was in the final of the ODI World Cup in Ahmedabad before the one against South Africa in Super 8s of T20 World Cup this time. For a team that came into the tournament as favourites, to be one loss away from an early exit, is unimaginable. Every match has tuned into a virtual knockout.
Anxiety would have hit the roof with some of their top-order batters were struggling to find the middle of the bat. It had to be in Chennai where they hit form before the big one in Kolkata against the West Indies on Sunday. And the city helped to calm those jingling nerves.
On Saturday, Eden Gardens was draped in all its finery when India went out to practice under the lights. Waft of cool air in the evening brought the day temperature down but the heat is picking up as the match — a must-win for both teams — draws near. Each move is being meticulously planned. Match-ups drawn.
One man Suryakumar Yadav and Co would be betting on when they take the field against West Indies would be Varun Chakravarthy, the mystery spinner, and his golden arm. In January last year, it was Varun who helped them skittle out England for 132 claiming three wickets. Currently the No 1 bowler in the ICC T20I rankings, Varun has played his part in the ongoing T20 World Cup, especially in the Group stages. Super 8s, however, has not been easy. Despite being third in the list of leading wicket takers — 11 scalps from six matches so far —- Varun has gone for runs against South Africa and Zimbabwe.
Though it is not fair to say that he is out of form, the way South Africa took him on in Ahmedabad — India went on to lose the game — highlighted how important the spinner is for the team. More importantly, after pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, he is the country's most potent weapon.
With India facing unpredictable West Indies in a do-or-die Super 8s match on Sunday, the role of Varun becomes all more important. And where else can he roar back to form than Eden Gardens, his second home where he has been playing for Kolkata Knight Riders since 2020.
Ryan ten Doeschate, India's assistant coach, talked about Varun's importance ahead of the high-octane clash. "Varun obviously had a lot of success here. I think it's pretty standard how we've utilised Varun so far," Doeschate told journalists in the pre-match press conference. "You know, generally speaking, he bowls one in the power play. He's our attacking option as well. And we're also aware that, you know, teams are now starting to play him a little bit differently. So we have some other strategies to deploy him in different facets of the game. But generally speaking, he's someone we turn to for wickets and he's been really good at that and expect more of the same tomorrow," he added.
What also might work in favour of Varun is the fact that the West Indies have never faced him in an international match. Obviously, almost all the West Indian batters must have faced him at some point of time during the Indian Premier League but taking him on as a team could be a different challenge.
West Indies head Daren Sammy confessed Varun poses a real threat to his team but added they have plans to counter those threats. "Last time I checked, I think he (Varun) was the No 1 bowler in T20 cricket. We respect every opposition," Sammy said. "Do we have our plans against each bowler and vice versa, our bowlers versus their batsmen? Yes. We go up to a complete game. The team has quality, they got match winners, just like we do. And it's a battle of who executes with bat and ball. I expect it to be an exciting game. And that's what we're focusing on. How we could get an advantage versus all the match-ups and play that run that is effective and bring us the victory tomorrow," he added.
More than anyone else, Varun understands his role in the team and how important he is for their plans. It was evident when he turned up for an optional session at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai ahead of India's match against Zimbabwe a few days ago. Tilak Varma was another player to attend the session. Once again, he will be up for challenges when he holds the ball in his hands to bamboozle West Indies batters to help his team qualify for the semifinal.