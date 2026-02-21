T20 World Cup 2026: Mystery man Varun, India's biggest trump card

AHMEDABAD: When the new Motera threw open its new doors in 2021, a door used to grab a lot of eyeballs. Next to the media centre and located inside the intestines of the cavernous Narendra Modi Stadium, it separated two unwalled spaces. The scribes going to the media centre always used to chuckle whenever they were passing by. But the novelty soon wore off. These days, the door acts as a reminder that most mysteries, once opened often enough, stop being mysteries. After the hacks became used to its uniqueness — its idiosyncrasies — it very quickly faded to the background.

One mystery, though, has thrived. Continues to even after years of peeling back the layers. Varun Chakravarthy. Over the better part of the last decade, he has added more strings to his bow. Now, in 2026, on the eve of India's opening Super Eights game against South Africa in the same Stadium, the 34-year-old is one of the first names on the team sheet. At a time when the T20 format forces bowlers to innovate to stay ahead of the game, the spinner has repeatedly set the agenda by showing what's possible if you expand your imagination.

When he made the international debut in Sri Lanka in 2021, he was a spinner who used to rely a lot on sidespin. There's some spin off the surface but there's also significant drift. The grip is such that one part of the ball is visible to the batter at the point of delivery. But when batters started lining him up and hitting through the line, Chakravarthy started leaking runs. When he lost his place in the international set-up post the T20 World Cup in 2021, he didn't sulk.