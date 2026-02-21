T20 World Cup: Shifting gears to ride stormy waters

But, interestingly, the Mumbaikar spoke about the need to change that 'identity' because of the conditions, especially if they lose early wickets. Given the team management's dogma has revolved around keep going hard irrespective of the match situation — at least that was the plan during bilaterals — this is a significant shift. A kind of Bazball but with terms and conditions: sensible Bazball.

You can draw a straight line between this change in approach and Tilak Varma's somewhat muddled thinking in the middle. He's usually a very busy batter but throughout this tournament, there has been a feeling of watching somebody lost, not quite sure of how to play the situation.

That has been further exacerbated when facing spin. His career strike rate of 127 has dipped to 94. "The team management has told him that... if one wicket is down, he can go and have his own game in the powerplay. But as soon as two wickets are down, then he has to take a little bit of a backseat, get a partnership again, get to the 10th and then we have enough firepower and take on the bowling.

The skipper 'is sure' that Varma would not be happy with the 'he's batting right now'.

In an ideal world, they would like 'to explode from the start' but 'we don't have to be a team that we keep hitting and hitting'. We have to be a little smart also to bat well between overs 7 to 15. And then we have enough firepower that once the base is strong, we can score around 60-70 in the last five overs. So, till now those situations have come. Now whenever we get a good start, then we’ll bat with the same template. But, sometimes such tricky situations come in the T20 where you're two down, three down. So in the middle overs, you have to respect the game and keep your main game to the side. The team has to play according to the requirements."