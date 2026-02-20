India vs South Africa: Individual brilliance vs team all-round contribution

CHENNAI: Ever since they won the 2024 T20 World Cup, India have been a force to reckon with in the shortest format of the game. Since June 29, 2024 when they made a comeback for ages to beat South Africa by seven runs in the final at Bridgetown, they have played 45 matches, winning 35 and losing only six with two being tied and as many games ending in no result. Fittingly, they are the number 1 team in the ICC T20I world rankings with England, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa following them in order.

But here is the catch. The Proteas, who are fifth on the ranking table, are the only team in the top five to have defeated them more than once in the last 20 months. Add to it their 'familiarity' with the venue, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, where they will take on the co-hosts in the Super Eights clash on Sunday.

Out of four Group D matches, the Aiden Markram-led side played three at the venue with two being played at 7PM while one against Afghanistan, which saw two Super Overs, staged at 11AM. On the contrary, India, just like the 2023 ODI World Cup that the country hosted, have played all their four Group A matches at different venues with Ahmedabad set to become the only facility staging them twice come Sunday.

More importantly, the Men in Blue have relied more on individual brilliance rather than team work so far. It was skipper Suryakumar Yadav who bailed them out in their opener against the USA at the Wankhede Stadium. Against Pakistan, opener Ishan Kishan turned out to be the difference between the two sides while pace-bowling all-rounder Shivam Dube did the job in their last group match against the Netherlands a couple of days ago. To some extent, their match against Namibia in New Delhi saw notable team performances with both Kishan and Hardik Pandya scoring a fifty each while all the six bowlers walking away with at least a wicket each.

South Africa, meanwhile, have seen their top three giving them a good start with all of them — Markram, Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton — slamming a half-century each. Their pacers — Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada and Corbin Bosch — have fired in unison while left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj has supported them.