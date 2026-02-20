India vs South Africa: Individual brilliance vs team all-round contribution

CHENNAI: Ever since they won the 2024 T20 World Cup, India have been a force to reckon with in the shortest format of the game. Since June 29, 2024 when they made a comeback for ages to beat South Africa by seven runs in the final at Bridgetown, they have played 45 matches, winning 35 and losing only six with two being tied and as many games ending in no result. Fittingly, they are the number 1 team in the ICC T20I world rankings with England, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa following them in order.
But here is the catch. The Proteas, who are fifth on the ranking table, are the only team in the top five to have defeated them more than once in the last 20 months. Add to it their 'familiarity' with the venue, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, where they will take on the co-hosts in the Super Eights clash on Sunday.
Out of four Group D matches, the Aiden Markram-led side played three at the venue with two being played at 7PM while one against Afghanistan, which saw two Super Overs, staged at 11AM. On the contrary, India, just like the 2023 ODI World Cup that the country hosted, have played all their four Group A matches at different venues with Ahmedabad set to become the only facility staging them twice come Sunday.
More importantly, the Men in Blue have relied more on individual brilliance rather than team work so far. It was skipper Suryakumar Yadav who bailed them out in their opener against the USA at the Wankhede Stadium. Against Pakistan, opener Ishan Kishan turned out to be the difference between the two sides while pace-bowling all-rounder Shivam Dube did the job in their last group match against the Netherlands a couple of days ago. To some extent, their match against Namibia in New Delhi saw notable team performances with both Kishan and Hardik Pandya scoring a fifty each while all the six bowlers walking away with at least a wicket each.
South Africa, meanwhile, have seen their top three giving them a good start with all of them — Markram, Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton — slamming a half-century each. Their pacers — Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada and Corbin Bosch — have fired in unison while left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj has supported them.
Given their show so far, Sunday's contest could be between individual brilliance and team effort. India bowling coach Morne Morkel, a former South Africa speedster, acknowledged their opponents are one of the in-form teams of the tournament. "They are a team that’s full of confidence,” Morkel said during the press conference. "They have got guys at the top who are in form. In terms of weaknesses, there aren’t many. We know that their top order gives them that momentum, with Quinton and Aiden up front in good form and hitting the ball very well. We will definitely put our best foot forward to try and get those early wickets," added Morkel.
He also spoke on the importance of fielding, especially catching. "One thing that we work hard on is our fielding. We know the importance of the catches, wherever we can cut down angles to stop the twos, to stop any boundaries. But catching is definitely going to play a big part now in the business end of the tournament. Unfortunately, no catch is an easy catch, and the boys are putting the yards in and catching a lot of balls. But that's definitely one of our key focus points, is to really even go for those 50-50 ones, because we know how that can swing and break the momentum of a batting innings," he said.
India defeated South Africa by 30 runs at the same venue when they last met a couple of months ago in a high-scoring thriller. Suryakumar and Co will be hoping to repeat the feat on Sunday but this time the pressure and stage will be bigger.