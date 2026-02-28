T20 World Cup: Unpredictable Windies ready for India challenge

Once again India stand between them with the only difference being a win here can help through the last four-stage. "... I do understand what this game means. It's a knockout. You win, you go through, you lose, and then you start thinking about all the what-ifs that could have happened. It will be a massive, massive, massive celebration for us to get through to the semifinals."

Ahead of the tournament, Sammy spoke about the prospects of facing India and termed it as a David versus Goliath battle. He echoed the sentiments once again on the eve of the West Indies match against Suryakumar and Co. "I still think in order for you to win this tournament, you have to go through India at some point. Tomorrow is that day for us and we've got to play a good game of cricket in order to come out victorious. I'm excited for the contest. I'm pretty sure they'll have over 65000 here tomorrow and then another 1.4 billion supporting India. So it will still feel as a David and Goliath showdown, but like I said in 2016, David beat Goliath. That's what I'm going to tell my boys tomorrow."

The former all-rounder could not have hoped for a better venue to take on the defending champions than Eden Gardens, the venue where he and his team have a lot of happy memories. Sammy said he loves being at the venue as it brings back good memories to him. He also added that all his soldiers are ready for battle on Sunday.

They might be struggling in other two formats but T20 has always been their forte. And given their penchant to come up with their A game in crucial matches, India need to be wary of them as a loss here would mean end of the campaign for the holders.