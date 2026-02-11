Motie, Rutherford make WI dream of 2016 again

MUMBAI: Of late, off-spinner Gudakesh Motie has become West Indies' primary spinner irrespective of the formats. Against Scotland in the opener, he bowled a tight spell choking opponents for runs. But Shimron Hetmyer with his blazing fifty and Romario Shepherd with his five-wicket haul that included a hat-trick walked away with all limelight.

However, Wednesday was Motie's day as he derailed England's chase during West Indies' second Group C match, claiming wickets of Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell and captain Harry Brook. In the end, England fell short by 30 runs at the Wankhede Stadium, the venue where West Indies defeated them in their opener of the 2016 T20 World Cup before going on to win the title beating them once again under Darren Sammy, now coach of the team, for the second time.

England were cruising at 85/2 in the seventh over when Motie struck in his first over. In the next over, he had Bethell and then sent back Brook to reduce England to 131/5 inside 14 overs. Offie Roston Chase bowled in tandem as he also walked away with two wickets to tighten West Indies' grip on the match.