After ICC-PCB thaw, Jay Shah and Mohsin Naqvi likely to share stage at India-Pakistan match
MUMBAI: Jay Shah, the chair of the International Cricket Council (ICC), could be within handshaking distance of Mohsin Naqvi, the chief of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), during India's high-voltage clash against Pakistan in Colombo on Sunday.
With the impasse over between PCB and the ICC, several dignitaries, including Shah and Naqvi, are expected to be in attendance in the Sri Lankan capital for the game. Aminul Islam Bulbul, president of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and Shammi Silva, chief of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), could also grace the occasion.
"There is a possibility of the PCB chairman and the ICC chief travelling to Colombo on February 15 to watch the India-Pakistan match, along with the Sri Lanka and the Bangladesh board presidents," a source in the know of things told this daily.
"The objective behind the public appearance is to give an impression that the rift within the house is over now. Obviously when they meet, they can discuss anything further that needs to be resolved."
SLC secretary Bandula Dissanayake said the co-hosts have not been apprised of the visit so far but said they are happy to welcome the guests. "They are welcome whenever they want to come and enjoy the match," he told this mast. Dissanayake also welcomed the decision taken by all the stakeholders. "It's good for the SLC and Sri Lanka as a country. I hope it's not too late for the fans to throng Colombo and watch the match. It will be a big boost for our economy and also serve the cause of our tourism and hotel industry," he said.
The Pakistan government on Monday had given the greenlight to their team to play in the match. "In view of the outcomes achieved in multilateral discussions, as well as the request of friendly countries, the Government of Pakistan hereby directs the Pakistan National Cricket Team to take the field on February 15, 2026, for its scheduled fixture in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Moreover, this decision has been taken with the aim of protecting the spirit of cricket, and to support the continuity of this global sport in all participating nations," the government posted on X.
The ICC, meanwhile, said: "The dialogue between ICC and PCB took place as part of a broader engagement with both parties recognising the need for constructive dealings and being united, committed and purposeful in their aspirations to serve the best interests of the game with integrity, neutrality and cooperation.
"In that prevailing spirit, it was agreed that all members will respect their commitments as per the terms of participation for ICC events and do all that is necessary to ensure that the ongoing edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup is a success."