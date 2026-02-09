Match on: Pakistan govt directs team to take field against India on Feb 15

THE Pakistan government have directed their team to play the upcoming T20 World Cup game against India in Colombo on February 15. "In view of the outcomes achieved in multilateral discussions, as well as the request of friendly countries, the Government of Pakistan hereby directs the Pakistan National Cricket Team to take the field on February 15, 2026, for its scheduled fixture in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup," the government tweeted from their official handle on Monday.

Pakistan had earlier opted to boycott the game to stand in solidarity with Bangloadesh after the latter's request to play their games outside India was rejected. But after hectic parleys and back-channel lobbying, including with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), ICC and the governments of Sri Lanka, UAE and other member nations, PM Shehbaz Sharif asked the team to play.

Earlier in the day, the BCB also requested Pakistan to play the game keeping in mind the wider cricketing ecosystem.