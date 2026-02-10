Upskilled all-rounder Holder eyes repeat of 2016

MUMBAI: A couple of months ago, Gujarat Titans had a fierce bidding war with Chennai Super Kings for the West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder before acquiring his services for ₹7 crore during the IPL auction. It's not that the 34-year-old pace bowling all-rounder has not played in the league in the past. In fact, he has played in seven editions of the league between 2013 and 2023. But he went unsold in the next two editions as his T20 exploits diminished.

In the meantime, he also missed the 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup due to injury. Holder had earlier opted out of the West Indies' tour of Australia for a Test series to focus on the home World Cup but the injury derailed his plan. Despite playing in two previous editions and being part of the squad for the 2016 edition that West Indies won, the home World Cup was a dream for Holder. However, he ended up watching it from the sidelines.

A globe-trotter featuring in various T20 leagues, the former West Indies captain was heartbroken and needed to reinvent himself. The preparations for the same had already begun as Holder sensed the need to upgrade himself with the growing demands of the shortest format of the game. He started utilising his 6'7" frame to hit the deck hard and generate variations to grow into a T20 death-overs specialist.