Behind players' calm exterior: their childhood coaches

Suryakumar was struggling for runs for more than a year and that was a worrying sign for the Indian team ahead of the bash. With only days to go for the marquee event, the Mumbai batter's last fifty came back in October 2024 against Bangladesh. To be precise, Suryakumar's barren run continued for 23 innings and 467 days.

He got starts in a few innings like the unbeaten 47 against Pakistan in the Asia Cup and a 39 without being dismissed against Australia in Canberra but that 50-run mark remained elusive. It's not that he wasn't questioned about it. During the post-tournament press conference after India beat Pakistan in the Asia Cup final, he was asked the question with him replying, "I feel I am not out of form, I feel I am out of runs." He repeated it at the post-match presentation of the third India-South Africa T20I in Dharamsala. "When the runs have to come they will definitely come, but yes, I'm looking for runs. Not out of form, but definitely out of runs," he said.

From the outside, it might look like the explosive batter was attempting to shrug off his poor form by claiming his form was good even if he didn't have runs under his belt. But a chat with his childhood coach Ashok Aswalkar cleared all the doubts.

"He was right when he was saying that," Aswalkar told this daily. "It happens in every player's career. It happened to Virat Kohli and is a part and parcel of the game. You need to have that belief in you to counter such a situation. I also told him to shut out the outside noise and focus on his batting. Everybody knows how destructive he can be on his day and fortunately for him, he got those much-needed scores during the bilateral series against New Zealand. Those three fifties — two of them were unbeaten — against the Kiwis was the booster he needed ahead of the World Cup."