T20 World Cup: England run into Nepal resistance

MUMBAI: Ramro hunu huncha, bhai? (Are you good, brother?) the Nepali words seemed to be heard across the Wankhede Stadium when Nepal played England at the T20 World Cup here on Sunday. Some of the stands were brimming with the country's supporters, sporting their jerseys. One of the acronyms embossed on the team shirt is CAN (short form for Cricket Association of Nepal) with the rhino head on its crest.

The way they were playing, Nepal literally indicated they 'CAN' and able to create an upset this edition. What started as an improbable run-chase turned into something surreal entering the last over — 10 runs off six balls in modern day T20 game is considered routine, a casual walk in the park. However, for the nascent cricketing nation, those 10 runs seemed like an eternity as they fell four runs short of the target of 185 set by one of the oldest cricketing nations. For some of the fans who had endured journeys of over 40 hours to reach the venue the day turned into a fulfilment of a lifetime. Those tedious hours spent on buses and train evaporated into hope, even though their team lost. Along with fond memories they would be carrying dollops of hope.

For a nation that has just one international ground to train, this is monumental. On multiple occasions, the team travelled to India to train and practice ahead of the big tournaments. Because of political interference, the world governing body (ICC) suspended them for three years sending all cricketing activities and cash flow to a screeching halt. They first made their debut in the T20 World Cup way back in 2014 but had to wait for a decade to qualify again for the tournament.