From planning for Real match in Spain and Ramadan to winning match for India: 'Miyan' Siraj's comeback tale

MUMBAI: Mohammed Siraj last played a T20I for India on July 30, 2024. Since then the Hyderabad pacer has played nine ODIs and 18 Tests for the country and helped them script quite a few famous victories including the Oval Test against England last year. With no opportunity in the shortest format, Siraj got to know he is not in the scheme of things for the T20 World Cup and had some other plans even when his team was gearing up to defend their crown at home soil.

But destiny had something else in store for him. He not only got a call-up but got to play India's first match as bowling ace Jasprit Bumrah got unwell and had to sit out of the match. As luck would have it, Siraj made a dream return to the side turning out to be one of heroes for India's victory in their opener against the USA at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday night.

Siraj was chirpy as usual during the post-match press conference and revealed the plans he had made for this month until he got a call from captain Suryakumar Yadav. "My plan was that on the 15th, there was a Real Madrid match, and I was going to watch it (from the stands). After that, Ramadan is coming, so I had planned around that. But whatever God has written will happen," he said during the press conference.

The 31-year-old right-arm pacer said it felt like a dream even when he was on the flight. "It was hard. First of all, in the last 24 hours, when I was sitting on the flight, it felt like a dream. Because I never thought I would play in the World Cup. For the past year, the planning was that all the World Cup players would get chances in T20s. But when I didn’t play in T20s, I understood that I wouldn’t be part of it this year. But God changed my destiny," he said.

Elaborating on the turn of events in the last couple of days, he said, "I was spending time with my family, and one day before, I got a message from Adrian (Le Roux, India's strength and conditioning coach) asking about my plans for the next few days. I said, don’t message me right now—I’m resting because I’m playing two four-day games. I need rest, and after that we’ll see the plan. Then suddenly, Surya bhai called me. He said, Miyan get ready, pack your bag, and come. I said, Surya bhai, don’t joke, because this is not going to happen. He said, I’m telling you the truth—get ready. As soon as he hung up, I got a call from selector (Pragyan) Ojha. So suddenly, I got shocking news. No one can change what God has written. I came, played the match—everything was written. God is great. No one can do anything beyond that."