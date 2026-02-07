T20 World Cup: India look up to SKY for blessing

If not for India skipper Suryakumar Yadav, that speculation will have become a meme. Of course, there was a life for the skipper in that knock too. As the cool breeze from the Arabian sea swept across the stadium, the vociferous crowd finally started to find their voice towards the end of India innings. Nerves settled as India did what they do best — win by 29 runs. Mohammed Siraj, on his return to T20I cricket, scalped three wickets, as Arshdeep Singh (2/18) and Axar Patel (2/24) chipped in with two wickets each.

The world's cricketing order was restored with Suryakumar's unbeaten 49-ball 84. Call it curse of the associate nations, like on Saturday's first game when Netherlands failed to close the match against Pakistan in Colombo after being in a very good position, USA too frittered away the advantage run by run through some pretty ordinary bowling in the death.

The sight on the ground seemed dreary as at drinks, when India were 86/6 after 14 overs, coach Gautam Gambhir walked down to the ground to have a chat with the captain and Axar Patel, the last recognised batting pair of the co-hosts. The hosts were already in the dumps in their T20 World Cup opener by then and needed to put at least something healthy on the board.

Post that chat, Suryakumar made sure he held one end till the last ball and sailed the team to safety. In the next six overs, India scored 75 runs with the captain contributing the bulk of those to see the team reach 161/9. That total might look feeble against a big team but against USA it was competitive.