T20 World Cup: Abhishek Sharma falls for golden duck after India put in to bat by USA

India suffered an early blow in their opening match of the T20 World Cup with Abhishek Sharma falling for a golden duck against the USA at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

Facing his first ball in the second over bowled by Ali Khan, he was caught by Sanjay Krishnamurthi at deep cover.

Earlier, USA captain Monank Patel won the toss and elected to field. The Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav said at the toss that he was planning to bat first anyway.

India suffered a blow in the run-up to the game with an unwell Jasprit Bumrah being left out. Mohammed Siraj, an eleventh hour addition to the squad in place of the injured Harshit Rana, took his place in the eleven.

Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson and Kuldeep Yadav are the other players in the squad to miss out.

India XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj

USA XI: Saiteja Mukkamalla, Andries Gous (wk), Monank Patel (captain), Milind Kumar, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Harmeet Singh, Shubham Ranjane, Mohammad Mohsin, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan