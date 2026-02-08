So close, yet so far for Nepal as England win by five runs

MUMBAI: On the field they might be having a prolific run winning 10 of the last 11 completed T20Is but off the field they have been in the eye of storm in the previous few months due to alleged drinking culture and stag-do atmosphere. What made the matter worse for them was involvement of their white-ball captain Harry Brook in one of such incidents.

Brook was fined a maximum of £30,000 following an altercation with a nightclub bouncer in Wellington in New Zealand on October 31, 2025, just hours before an ODI. The matter was initially kept under the rug but it eventually saw the day of light wreaking havoc. Further revelations regarding the presence of other players with Brook caused more damage bringing a lot of spotlight on the coach Brendon McCullum as well. The England and Wales Cricket Board responded with a 12AM curfew covering the T20 World Cup.

Given the situation they are in, the ongoing tournament co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka holds great significance not only for Brook and Co but even the coach. In their previous outing during the marquee event 10 years ago in India, they reached the final only to be deflated by West Indian Carlos Brathwaite's four sixes off Ben Stokes' final over of the match. They went on to lift the title in the 2022 edition for their second trophy and nothing less than repeating the feat will dig them out of the hole they currently find themselves in.