Vaibhav is already inspiring others: Childhood coach Brijesh

MUMBAI: India routed England by 100 runs at Harare on Friday to win their sixth U19 World Cup. Opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi came out all guns blazing after India elected to bat first and broke several records en route to his belligerent 80-ball 175 (15x4, 15x4).

Brijesh Jha, Vaibhav's childhood coach, was a happy man given his ward's show in the final, which eventually landed him two awards - Player of the Final and Player of the Tournament.

"It was a commendable performance," Jha told this daily. The coach also expects a call from the senior India team sooner rather than later for Vaibhav. "I believe that the all-important call is round the corner. He might be given a chance (at the senior level). Anyway he is playing IPL with all these international cricketers and proved his mettle at the U19 level as well. Time to test him at the highest level," added the coach.

Jha started coaching Vaibhav when he was just four at his Cricket Academy in Samastipur. Before Vaibhav, another of Jha's disciples, Anukul Roy, had represented India in the U19 World Cup and helped them win the 2018 edition. Roy finished as the joint-highest wicket taker of the tournament. The left-arm spinner claimed two wickets in the final against Australia. Jha said Roy inspired hundreds of children with his performance and Vaibhav was one of them.