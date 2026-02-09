Curran shows why England brought him from the dead

Ahead of the World Cup, Curran played his part both with bat and ball, be it the South Africa series, the Ireland series or the Sri Lanka series. However, it seems he reserved his best for England's opener. With Jofra Archer giving away 22 runs in the 18th over and Luke Wood going for 14, Curran was handed the ball by skipper Harry Brook.

Nepal, with the in-form Lokesh Bam still at the crease, needed 10 runs from the last over to register an upset win over England. Curran mixed his deliveries well, bowling low full tosses and yorkers with a packed leg-side field as Nepal fell short by five runs. Curran eventually finished with figures of 4-0-27-1.

Brook admitted that Curran won them the game. I don't think Sam bowled until a lot later on than usual. He knew exactly what he was going to do, and executed outstandingly," Brook said.

Will Jacks, England's all-rounder who was adjudged player of the match for his unbeaten 39 of just 18 balls and 1/17 from his two overs, was queried about Curran after the match and the ups and downs he has been through since being the MVP of the 2002 edition. He also sang from the same hymn sheet.

"He is very class in those pressure situations. He's able to think very clearly. He's got a very good understanding of the game, which he's shown, obviously, like you say, Player of the Tournament and man of the match in the World Cup final. He was absolutely brilliant there and today he's won us that game. It was ebbs and flows the whole way. I thought at times in the chase, we were ahead, they were ahead, and then thought it was almost lost with 10 balls to go. And so we're obviously very pleased to come out on the right side," he told journalists.