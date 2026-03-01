T20 World Cup: Windies' muscle power in vain

KOLKATA: A few years after the first edition of the T20 World Cup was organised in 2007, West Indies single handedly changed the face of the game with their sheer brute power. They taught the world the best way to play the format. Their preference to go aerial and deal in boundaries caught up with other teams when they lifted the crown for the second time in India almost 10 years ago.

As other teams with England, South Africa and India being the prominent ones to follow the path, the Caribbean side keeps evolving, continuing to be a force to reckon with, especially in the marquee event. No matter how they perform in the bilaterals and other two formats, they look threatening every time they feature in the T20 World Cup. And the 2026 edition being co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka became a testament to it.

They were far from the best when they arrived to be part of their favourite event but stormed into the Super Eights by winning all the four Group C games. The match against South Africa was a reality check for them but they didn't give up their gung-ho approach despite being seven down with the scoreboard reading below 90 in the match.