Refurbished Chinnaswamy Stadium ready for IPL following 2025 tragedy

BENGALURU: When is a game more than just a game? The one at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday evening is one that has a lot riding on it. Sure, 40 overs separate two points from the holders, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, or 2024 finalists, Sunrisers Hyderabad.
But it doesn't seem right to view the opener to the Indian Premier League's (IPL) 19th edition through the conventional prism of batters, bowlers, boundaries and team news. That feeling was reestablished after spending less than 30 minutes inside the city's largest sporting arena. There was ongoing developmental works and infrastructure was either coming up or existing infra was being upgraded. To supplement new changes, almost all of it to enhance safety and security measures following last June's stampede outside the Stadium gates, some 400-450 AI cameras were in place. Any small inconvenience and the cameras will alert authorities. Blinking neon light warning systems are a go.
The paying public — most of whom were subjected to ticket checks and long queues outside the Stadium — would now be brought inside before ticket verification. The tragedy which claimed 11 lives in June 2025 jolted the establishment. Since that awful day, RCB, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) and other stakeholders have taken baby steps towards bringing cricket back in some way, shape or form to this historic venue. Domestic games without crowds. A statement there. A permanent plaque. A tribute in a press conference. A message online. Something to remember the victims by.
On Saturday, the rapid work put in place by the association will finally see the light of day. Work mandated by the government-appointed expert committee. At 7.30 PM on Saturday, a capacity crowd — tickets were sold within minutes of it being released per reports — will heave as one entity. After being enveloped by grief for months, the city will have the chance to rise as one to remember the departed souls.
And, then, there will be the intriguing prospect of watching two of the last four finalists go head to head. RCB, who will have new owners in situ post the league, will know defending it will be harder than winning it once. Only two teams have successfully defended the IPL.
Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, two IPL royalties.
RCB and SRH aim to reach there one day. That, though, can wait. On Saturday, the focus may veer towards what this city permanently lost.
"It was very satisfying professionally for everyone," coach Andy Flower said in the pre-match press conference. "Of course, but a really emotional time for all sorts of reasons at the end of last season." Those emotions may be visible, consciously or unconsciously, on the players' faces, their shirts and those fans in the stands.