Refurbished Chinnaswamy Stadium ready for IPL following 2025 tragedy

BENGALURU: When is a game more than just a game? The one at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday evening is one that has a lot riding on it. Sure, 40 overs separate two points from the holders, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, or 2024 finalists, Sunrisers Hyderabad.

But it doesn't seem right to view the opener to the Indian Premier League's (IPL) 19th edition through the conventional prism of batters, bowlers, boundaries and team news. That feeling was reestablished after spending less than 30 minutes inside the city's largest sporting arena. There was ongoing developmental works and infrastructure was either coming up or existing infra was being upgraded. To supplement new changes, almost all of it to enhance safety and security measures following last June's stampede outside the Stadium gates, some 400-450 AI cameras were in place. Any small inconvenience and the cameras will alert authorities. Blinking neon light warning systems are a go.