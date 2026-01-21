"Sincerely hope RCB play all home matches at Chinnaswamy," KSCA chief Prasad

His plea to bring RCB back comes at a time when talks of RCB playing away from the city is gaining mileage. "The ball is in RCB's court. I also hope that RCB also gets involved and engages with the government for smooth conduct of the matches. So far, it has been only one sided. We are doing this for cricket," Prasad said, before adding, "So, from here onwards, the RCB has to take things forward. It is the responsibility of the RCB to take this dialogue forward. It is their responsibility to come back here and play and not to take the game away from Bengaluru. They have grown to this level only because of having played in Bengaluru and because of the Bengaluru crowd. So, I have asked them to come and play here," he said.

In June last year, a day after RCB won the IPL, a stampede occurred in the victory parade within the premises where 11 lives were lost. Every since that incident, the stadium has not seen any international cricket take place. It has missed out on the Women's World Cup matches, and will miss out on hosting Men's T20 World Cup matches. "The BCCI had told us that we will get some international matches to compensate for that, and that was their word during Tuesday's IPL Governing Council meeting," he added.