Want to bring back international matches to Chinnaswamy: Venkatesh Prasad

Prasad's first priority, if elected to the President's post, is to bring international matches back to the Chinnaswamy Stadium at the earliest. "If we assume the office tomorrow evening, the first thing we are going to do is to, simultaneously speak with the Karnataka government and the BCCI officials with all our might. If you have to go and reach out to the government officials (and) have a dialogue with them, the whole team is going to be there. Even with BCCI, the whole team is going to be there. We are in sync with the BCCI," Prasad told this daily on the eve of the polls.

He went on to claim that the opposite camp had no reputed cricketers. "Contesting these elections on their side, there is no cricketer of any repute. There is no cricketer. Now in our team, there is myself, Sujith Somasundar, Kalpana Venkatachar, probably the first time in the history of KSCA that there is a woman who is contesting from our side. We have got very good, seasoned administrators. We have got qualified professionals in our team," he said. The other candidate for the president's post is KN Shanth Kumar, Director of The Printers Mysore. He is part of "Team Brijesh," backed by former KSCA secretary Brijesh Patel.

"Whatever we have done (in 2010-2013), it is all been undone, academies are defunct, we have lost grounds and the infrastructure is in a dilapidated condition, be it mofussil centres or in KSCA," he said.