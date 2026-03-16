M Chinnaswamy Stadium cleared by Karnataka government to host IPL 2026

This comes days after the expert committee, led by Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) chief commissioner Maheshwar Rao conducted an inspection of the venue. The committee comprises top officials of local authorities.

“KSCA also conveys its special appreciation to Shri G M Maheshwar Rao, Chairman of the Expert Committee, for his leadership and oversight in reviewing the preparedness and infrastructure arrangements. Our special thanks are also due to Shri Sreemant Kumar Singh, Member Secretary of the Expert Committee and Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru, for his proactive coordination and for ensuring that all safety, security and operational aspects were comprehensively evaluated."

"KSCA further expresses its sincere appreciation to all the distinguished members of the Expert Committee and the officials associated with the Expert Committee and its sub-committees, whose careful assessment and constructive recommendations have been instrumental in enabling this important decision,” Mruthyunjaya said.

On June 4 last year, a stampede at the victory parade of RCB’s maiden IPL title win saw 11 lives lost and several of them injured. Ever since that, the venue has not seen top-flight cricket. The state government’s one-man commission led by retired judge Michael D’Cunha had found out that the venue is not safe for large-scale events, and recommended changes on the venue.

After former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad’s election as KSCA president later that year, work to increase the number of gates had begun. Earlier this year, the KSCA had recieved ‘conditional approval’ to host international and IPL matches at the venue. However, it saw a slight setback, when the committee reportedly said that the work undertaken by the cricketing body was not satisfactory. In the days that followed, after the inspection and discussion, the panel has cleared the stadium to host matches.