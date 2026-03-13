Decision on RCB matches in Bengaluru on Monday

CHENNAI: The latest edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is knocking on the door with the opening match scheduled to be held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on March 28. However, the venue is still waiting for clearance from the Karnataka government. On Friday, an expert committee appointed by the state government, which comprises top officials from local bodies, conducted an inspection at the venue. It is learnt that the government is set to make a decision in regards to the IPL on Monday.
"The final report of the inspection will be submitted to the State Home Minister, and a decision on the same is expected on Monday," a government source told this daily.
Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru are scheduled to play Sunrisers Hyderabad on the opening day. This inspection comes days after the expert committee had pointed out a few concerns over the upgradation work undertaken by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) at the stadium.
"During the meeting (on Friday with committee), KSCA made a detailed presentation on the infrastructural upgradations/arrangements and safety measures undertaken at the stadium, in line with the recommendations of the Expert Committee that are to be implemented under Phase-I of the compliance framework. Representatives of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and their associated operational agencies also presented their preparedness and operational plans for the smooth and orderly conduct of the upcoming IPL matches. The discussions were constructive and positive, and all stakeholders reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring that the matches can be conducted in a safe, well-regulated, and seamless manner," spokesperson Vinay Mruthyunjaya said.
In June last year, eleven people lost their lives while several were injured due to a stampede which occurred during the victory parade of RCB's IPL title win. Ever since, the stadium has not seen any top-flight cricket take place. Later in 2025, Venkatesh Prasad was elected as KSCA president. Earlier this year, the state government had given the "conditional" approval to host international and IPL matches. Earlier this month, RCB had confirmed that it will return to the fabled venue to play IPL matches.
Recommendations
Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara, who oversees the expert committee and the upgradation works, had earlier told reporters that the stadium may undergo safety changes under three phases, with the first phase of works to be immediately implemented.
The expert committee had listed fifteen observations and recommendations.
Making new entry points and emergency exit points and widening existing exits to at least six metres was one key recommendation. Renaming and renumbering of entries and gates to prevent confusion amongst spectators is also recommended. E-ticketing system for all passes, including those for VVIPs, Adequate large cloakrooms, standalone scanners to prevent delay are other such recommendations laid by the committee.
The committee also put forth that the KSCA B ground, located near the old National Cricket Academy (NCA) premises, can be used as a holding ground for spectators.