Decision on RCB matches in Bengaluru on Monday

CHENNAI: The latest edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is knocking on the door with the opening match scheduled to be held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on March 28. However, the venue is still waiting for clearance from the Karnataka government. On Friday, an expert committee appointed by the state government, which comprises top officials from local bodies, conducted an inspection at the venue. It is learnt that the government is set to make a decision in regards to the IPL on Monday.

"The final report of the inspection will be submitted to the State Home Minister, and a decision on the same is expected on Monday," a government source told this daily.