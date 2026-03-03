RCB to return to Chinnaswamy for IPL 2026

CHENNAI: Good news for all those Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans. After days of speculations and dilly-dallying, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Tuesday confirmed that it will return to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium for the 2026 IPL season. The defending champions will play five home matches in Bengaluru and two home games at the Shahi Veer Narayan Singh stadium in Raipur.

“After detailed discussions and completing the necessary due process around permissions, we are pleased to confirm that RCB will play five matches in Bengaluru. We sincerely thank the Government of Karnataka, the KSCA, and the Karnataka Police for their support in making this possible,” RCB CEO Rajesh Menon said in a statement. It will come as a huge relief for the supporters as their premier venue will be hosting the event.