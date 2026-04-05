RCB vs CSK: Royal hammering at Chinnaswamy

CHENNAI: About 20 months ago, when Chennai Super Kings played Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a must-win encounter at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in IPL 2024, something fundamentally changed between the two teams.

Till that fateful May evening, Chennai had won 21 of the 32 matches between the two teams. RCB's ten wins meant Super Kings had a more than 2:1 ratio in head-to-head. The rivalry between two of the three biggest brands and teams in the league, to a large extent, was only on paper and geography. Simply put, it was not even a competition. CSK dominated not just the rivalry but also the league. Till that date, Chennai had five titles and RCB none.

On May 18, 2024, it all changed. CSK went down to RCB by 27 runs and fell out of the play-off race while the latter was on a winning run to finish in top four. And that was just the beginning of something new. In the mega auction that followed, RCB put together the best side they could have in both batting and bowling. CSK, meanwhile, made signings that came back to cost them dearly. And it showed in the 2025 season. RCB won in Chennai for the first time in 18 years, they beat CSK again in Bengaluru before going on to win their first-ever IPL title.