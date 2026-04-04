IPL: Glenn feels at home in Gujarat

"They really make you feel welcomed and at home. The way that Ashish and all the coaching staff go about things, they really make sure that you feel as comfortable in your game as possible. You get everything you need in terms of a preparation perspective. I think my role is very much trying to adapt to whatever the situation requires. It requires me to go out there and play a bit more aggressively because the boys have got off to a really good start and obviously play that role. If the pitches are a little bit more conducive for the bowlers and it's a bit more of a hard-work pitch like it was the other night (vs Punjab Kings on Mar 31) potentially, then for us I guess it's about going around adapting as much as possible and then giving our death hitters and our bowlers as much to bowl as possible. My role is as fluid as it possibly can be. I know Ash has made it quite clear that he knows that I know how to go about different situations. I can play under different kinds of pressures. So he's just asked me to go out and do what I do best and see the scenario for what it is," Phillips explained.

Part of feeling at home in Gujarat is the environment created off the pitch by the franchise and the crowd support at the venue. Phillips said even during the T20 World Cup, where New Zealand played India in the final at the New Motera, he had fans cheering for him because of the allegiance with the Titans. "Off the field as well, they're a great group of guys. All the families are around as well. They are incredibly family-orientated, which I think helps the players big time in a tournament that is so long like this. Everybody looking out for each other, playing for something that's a little bit bigger than yourself — I think that's the sort of mindset that's been adopted here over the last couple of years. I think it's a fantastic environment to be in compared to potentially other franchises," Phillips said. "I think even in the World Cup when playing India and the full crowd is there for India, I did feel a lot of love from the fans, which is fantastic. They are on (behind the boundary, they do root for the guys that are in their home franchise side. I definitely felt a little bit of love even though we were playing against India. So being able to have the full crowd behind us this coming game is going to be fantastic," he added.

On Saturday, Phillips had a first-hand taste of it all as Titans took on Rajasthan Royals at their home ground in Ahmedabad. And irrespective of the result, Phillips knows he will try and give everything he can for the Titans and the fans in the rest of the tournament.