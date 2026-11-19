CHENNAI: On a day where India let New Zealand recover form 70/5 to 243/5, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak defended the decision to drop Mohammed Siraj in the four-pronged pace attack for the match. He went on to add that the attack was picked for all five days of a match and not just the first one.

India opted for Anshul Kamboj in the four-pronged attack, led by Jasprit Bumrah, also featuring Prasidh Krishna and Akash Deep. "There is nothing wrong with Siraj. We thought this was the best XI when we picked the side. I don't think dropping Siraj was a wrong decision. This is just the first day. We don't pick a team only for day one, but also for days two, three and four," Kotak told reporters.

He also explained why Washington Sundar was picked ahead of Ravindra Jadeja in the playing XI. "We preferred Washy as their top order had four left-handers. For this match, this is the best possible bowling attack," he said.