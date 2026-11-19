CHENNAI: If India were offered a New Zealand total of 243/5 before the start of play on Day 1 at Basin Reserve, they might have probably taken it. But, would they do it as happily knowing the hosts were down in the slumps at 70/5 three hours in, perhaps not as much. And that essentially sums up the kind of day Shubman Gill's team had on the first day of the Test series.
For an away team touring New Zealand — a country that is not easy to conquer, especially for a subcontinental nation — India had a lot of things going their way up until the afternoon of Thursday. They had three red-ball matches with India A as a preparatory tour, pulled Test regulars midway through the ODIs for a camp and eventually won the all-important toss at Basin Reserve.
And when they did, after having declared they would field four pacers, Gill and coach Gautam Gambhir had taken a selection call that would be discussed till the end of the series. Mohammed Siraj, India's second-best pacer in the last three years, was dropped ahead of Anshul Kamboj, Akash Deep and Prasidh Krishna. They had also picked Washington Sundar ahead of Ravindra Jadeja — a move based on the left-heavy batting line-up.
Truth be told, dropping Siraj did not come as a surprise. He had been asked to play Duleep Trophy final, two rounds of Ranji Trophy and an India A match in New Zealand after an admittedly disappointing series in Sri Lanka. In all of it, the Hyderabad pacer had explained how he needs the overs to get into rhythm having struggled to bring it back during the month-long break he had. Since the SL tour, he bowled 109 overs in seven innings, taking just eight wickets at 48.75. When India kept him with the ODI squad while Gurnoor Brar was added to the Test squad, it raised questions. Siraj played just one ODI, the last one, before getting dropped in Wellington.
Siraj's omission, meanwhile, could have proved right if India were to capitalise on the momentum Bumrah gave up front, reducing New Zealand to 70/5 — three for the speedster while Kamboj and Akash took one each — a little after lunch. But what followed after in the last two sessions told a different story. Henry Nicholls (113 batting) hit an unbeaten century, Glenn Phillips inched towards one (94 batting) as the duo added 173 runs for the sixth wicket, making the three other pacers look toothless with the old ball.
Kamboj, who was able to make things happen with the new ball, lost a bit of pace as the day progressed. Akash Deep too was not able to penetrate as much once the ball became soft. Then there was Prasidh. Picked for his pace and ability to hit the deck hard, the Karnataka pacer struggled for consistency and rhythm as he went wicketless while operating at 3.62 runs per over. It only reaffirmed the question — were India right in dropping Siraj? It might be too soon to tell.
What can be said with certainty is that India perhaps could have done enough to ensure Siraj and Prasidh had enough game-time in the lead-up. The latter looked undercooked as he was coming back from an injury and was asked to bowl into the wind, doing the dirty job of a workhorse, one that Siraj used to do for years. But with Kamboj and Akash Deep not being able to penetrate the batting line-up with the softer ball, Prasidh could not do much either. When he did create a chance with a short ball barrage, Devdutt Padikkal dropped a sitter in the third session as New Zealand piled on runs to finish the day on a satisfying note.
The contest, however, is far from over. The best batting days in New Zealand are yet to come. Now, the onus will once again be on Bumrah and Co to make things happen, before Indian batters try and put on a big total.