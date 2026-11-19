CHENNAI: If India were offered a New Zealand total of 243/5 before the start of play on Day 1 at Basin Reserve, they might have probably taken it. But, would they do it as happily knowing the hosts were down in the slumps at 70/5 three hours in, perhaps not as much. And that essentially sums up the kind of day Shubman Gill's team had on the first day of the Test series.

For an away team touring New Zealand — a country that is not easy to conquer, especially for a subcontinental nation — India had a lot of things going their way up until the afternoon of Thursday. They had three red-ball matches with India A as a preparatory tour, pulled Test regulars midway through the ODIs for a camp and eventually won the all-important toss at Basin Reserve.

And when they did, after having declared they would field four pacers, Gill and coach Gautam Gambhir had taken a selection call that would be discussed till the end of the series. Mohammed Siraj, India's second-best pacer in the last three years, was dropped ahead of Anshul Kamboj, Akash Deep and Prasidh Krishna. They had also picked Washington Sundar ahead of Ravindra Jadeja — a move based on the left-heavy batting line-up.