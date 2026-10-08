India A vs Australia A: Pacer Beardman back with a bang after injury hiatus

CHENNAI: Mahli Beardman is yet to play a first-class match. The 21-year-old pace sensation from Australia has had bad luck with injuries, including stress fracture which ruled him out for most part of the season earlier this year. Months on since his injury, the Western Australian was back in action, bowling full tilt in Puducherry against India A this week.

While it was his third game since the comeback, he played two one-dayers back home and it did not take long for the pacer to make an impact. Running in and hitting the hard lengths with the new ball, Beardman ran through Prabhsimran Singh, B Sai Sudharsan, and Devdutt Padikkal to put India A on the backfoot — a position they never really recovered from to lose the contest by 125 runs.

What helped him was the research they had done up front on the India A batters. "I think it was just to — without revealing too much — hit the wicket hard, use my pace, obviously, if there's shape there, which there was, to try and use that. From there, just be crafty with what we do with crease angles, how we use the ball, seam positions, things like that. But it was pretty simple, just hold a hard length," the 21-year-old explained after the match on Tuesday.