Why Suryansh may have Sh-edge over others as India look at him as potential pace all-rounder

CHENNAI: Suryansh Shedge was not even supposed to be in Puducherry. The India A one-dayers against Australia was earmarked as Hardik Pandya's comeback series; the anticipation only grew from the moment the squad was announced. In fact, it wasn't until days before the first match that Shedge became the official replacement for the veteran pace-bowling all-rounder.
Unsurprisingly, the 23-year-old seam-bowling all-rounder did not waste any time to make an impact.On a hot, humid Tuesday afternoon at the CAP Siechem Ground, he made the ball talk against the visiting Australian outfit.
On a pitch slowing down because of the effects of the sun, the youngster, owner of 3 T20I caps, stuck to his strengths as he hit the back-of-length consistently. It worked. While his first wicket came early, it was the second spell that made people sit up and take notice. With Will Sutherland and Nathan McSweeney rebuilding, the visitors were set for a big total.
Australia were 228/5 — ten more overs left at the time — and were set for many more. Shedge, however, made the ball reverse into Sutherland to clean him up before running through the lower-order, finishing with 4/40. Australia A were bowled out for 274.
"After the first over, I realized that the short of good length will work here, not full length or conventional good length, because tit was coming onto the bat nicely. I used the scrambled seam a lot and tried to hit the deck, which gave me a lot of positives," the 23-year-old explained after the match. "I think because of my action, that (hard length) ball comes quite naturally to me. That's what I've been trying to work hard on even when bowling in the nets. My stock ball would be the hard length ball, and a surprise delivery would be a slower one or a full length ball that's quicker than that ball, because then the batter is guessing. Then my stock ball will give me more benefits," he added.
Using the stock ball to the best of his abilities was something he learnt from the man he replaced — Pandya — during his time at the BCCI Centre of Excellence. "There have been conversations with many people. Even at the CoE, I had conversations with Hardik bhai. He said, 'Master your stock ball, the target-area bowl. You need to master that because that will be your USP. During times when someone is attacking you, you can always fall back on that. If that gets mentally set in your mind, you'll find it easier'," Shedge reflected.
Though India lost the match by 125 runs, Shedge was a big positive not just in the context of the series but also in the larger picture. At a time when the team management and selectors are desperately looking for Pandya's backup, Shedge's rise augurs well. The youngster, who had to wait for his chance even in the 2026 IPL with Punjab Kings, has been fast-tracked since. After a successful India A tour to Sri Lanka, he replaced the injured Nitish K Reddy in Ireland and made his debut there. He also played two T20Is in Zimbabwe before picking up a minor quadriceps injury. The Mumbaikar felt the timeline of injury was not favourable, but came as a "blessing in disguise". He used the time to recollect, focus on fitness and come back better.
For the 23-year-old, who picked up pace bowling full-time only in his late teens, the last few years have been about learning on the job by throwing himself in different pressure situations — whether for Mumbai, PBKS or India A. "I think I've bowled in different situations and batted in different situations, so that situational awareness helps you with that. It gets you ready for any type of situation, and whatever the situation demands, you need to get it out of yourself. You can't say that if I batted at No. 5 and I'm sent at No. 7, I won't give my best.
"That exposure to different situations has taught me a lot, especially when you're around people who are high achievers and bowlers who have bowled well in tough situations and won games for India. That's what I've tried to do in the last year wherever I am and whichever games I'm playing — learn as much as I can," said Shedge.
Through the conversation after a long day on the field, what stands out about Shedge is the clarity and awareness about his strengths while remaining keen to upskill and learn every chance he gets. Understandably, the selectors, too, will have their eye on the 23-year-old as a potential backup all-round option for the upcoming tours. Even more so considering the lack of clarity in the timeline of Pandya's return and Reddy's recent injuries. If he continues to deliver in the coming games, it might not take long before the 23-year-old earns his call-up for the national team in the 50-over format.