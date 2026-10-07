Why Suryansh may have Sh-edge over others as India look at him as potential pace all-rounder

CHENNAI: Suryansh Shedge was not even supposed to be in Puducherry. The India A one-dayers against Australia was earmarked as Hardik Pandya's comeback series; the anticipation only grew from the moment the squad was announced. In fact, it wasn't until days before the first match that Shedge became the official replacement for the veteran pace-bowling all-rounder.

Unsurprisingly, the 23-year-old seam-bowling all-rounder did not waste any time to make an impact.On a hot, humid Tuesday afternoon at the CAP Siechem Ground, he made the ball talk against the visiting Australian outfit.

On a pitch slowing down because of the effects of the sun, the youngster, owner of 3 T20I caps, stuck to his strengths as he hit the back-of-length consistently. It worked. While his first wicket came early, it was the second spell that made people sit up and take notice. With Will Sutherland and Nathan McSweeney rebuilding, the visitors were set for a big total.

Australia were 228/5 — ten more overs left at the time — and were set for many more. Shedge, however, made the ball reverse into Sutherland to clean him up before running through the lower-order, finishing with 4/40. Australia A were bowled out for 274.

"After the first over, I realized that the short of good length will work here, not full length or conventional good length, because tit was coming onto the bat nicely. I used the scrambled seam a lot and tried to hit the deck, which gave me a lot of positives," the 23-year-old explained after the match. "I think because of my action, that (hard length) ball comes quite naturally to me. That's what I've been trying to work hard on even when bowling in the nets. My stock ball would be the hard length ball, and a surprise delivery would be a slower one or a full length ball that's quicker than that ball, because then the batter is guessing. Then my stock ball will give me more benefits," he added.