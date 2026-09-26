India vs West Indies: Focus firmly remains on Rohit Sharma

CHENNAI: At this point, it has become the norm. 'The RoKo show,' 'RoKo back in action'... tagline keeps getting rephrased, underlining the increased focus on two of the most prominent white-ball batters in modern cricketing era — Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli — whenever India have played ODIs in the last 12 months.

It is the only format they play. And they have only one goal in front of them — the 2027 ODI World Cup. Though the names get clubbed, the conversations about them take a different tone more often than not. Kohli, still the best and fittest in the business, goes into autopilot mode every time he takes a field in the 50-over format. And when he does, the buzz is to enjoy the ride till it lasts and cherish him.

For Rohit, it has hardly been the same. The 39-year-old has had question marks surround him every time he walks out to the field since he was removed as captain. His fitness, injury and age were brought under the scanner and the uncertainty meant Rohit's batting had taken a dip. Not so much in form — he still averages 51.92 and is the second-best batter after Kohli (76) in the team — but in intent.

From striking at 117.23 since the start of 2023 till the 2025 Champions Trophy, Rohit has now dropped down to 96.93. Though the reasons — age, form, etc. — could be anything, one of them that is not discussed as much is the potential sword hanging over him every time he fails. It is something he tried to protect the other batters from when he was the captain. Now, however, the tables have turned. A young Yashasvi Jaiswal has been waiting and he is not getting older.

Naturally, every time he fails to get going, he will come under ridicule. And what hasn't helped is Rohit's lack of game-time. It meant that more often than not he has taken a game or two to find footing, and by then, the series is all but over. Though the results — losses to England and New Zealand and Australia — cannot be written on his name alone, it has led to a debate nonetheless.