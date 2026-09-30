Fan of Steve Smith, learning from Indrajith — Andre ready for leadership role ahead of big season with TN

CHENNAI: Two years after making his first-class debut for Tamil Nadu as a teenager, C Andre Siddarth, 20, is set to start a new chapter as a leadership figure. He will be R Sai Kishore's deputy in the senior state Ranji team this season. But before that, Andre will lead the state U23 side, the Col CK Nayudu winners, against Rest of India at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, beginning Thursday.

While he understands the privilege and honour of getting a leadership role within the state setup, Andre, much like many of his generation, is not bogged down by it. In fact, he considers it as a blessing. "For the upcoming season, I want to take that elevation and move forward," he said on Wednesday.

Regarded as one of the talents for the future in the state, Andre comes into the season after a successful Tamil Nadu Premier League, where he helped Lyca Kovai Kings win the final. However, first-class cricket poses a different kind of challenge. While his numbers — 1117 runs in two seasons at 53.19 average — are good, for the state team to turn things around in Ranji Trophy, they will need Andre to move up a notch and go big. And the first step towards it would be making his chance count in the U23 match.

"Every season brings either external pressure or personal doubts. But that difficult season (last term) was also a blessing because I learned a lot about my character and my game. It was a very important season for me — more so than my first season where I scored 600 runs. Last season, I scored around 500-odd runs including the Duleep Trophy. There was a lot of learning from the game, teaching me to handle periods where runs don't come easily," he said.