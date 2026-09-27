I know what my goal is: Virat Kohli after 86th international hundred

CHENNAI: AS he smashed an unbeaten 139 in 88 balls to take India home in the first ODI against West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram, Virat Kohli reflected on his game, how he prepares and his goal in the next 12 months.
Kohli, who will turn 38 soon, was in sublime touch as he outbatted everyone on his way to a sensational century — one that brought the Greenfield International Stadium to its feet — on Sunday. As he helped India complete the 296 runs chase with eight wickets in hand, Kohli, in the process, also crossed the 15000-run mark in the format. When the moment arrived, the entire stadium applauded and the former captain acknowledged it as well.
Shortly after the match, he said the focus has been on situations and doing the job for the team rather than milestones. "Obviously I feel very grateful and blessed for having played so long. Keeping my head down... So many people want to be here, we are blessed to be here," he reflected in the chat during the post-match presentation.
"The stage I'm at, keeping myself physically fit, the game's in my mind. It's all about staying mentally fresh, in the present moment, expressing myself out there. I got a challenge at this stage of my career to up the ante, play a gear or two higher, exciting for me to work on, excites me when you have to unlock a new version in your career, be it playing for India or in the IPL. To follow a free mind, you need a fit body. Then I can visualize my game and execute it the way I did tonight,' he added.
Kohli, who has already said that the next year's ODI World Cup will be his last global event for India, is very much aware of the fact that he is probably playing for the last time at some of the venues in India. The 37-year-old expressed his gratitude and reflected on his journey. "I'm just grateful and honest, to be honest... We need to look back once and look where we came from. We tend to forget that with the hustle of the world, and the attention and the fame, it's easy to forget where we came from. I enjoy each and every moment out there I play for India. Could have been a possibility I wouldn't have been standing there, could have never played for India. Keep working hard, put a smile on my face, and make other people smile as well. Don't think about all the other stuff outside the field when you get on it, put your body on the line, you have to do it, there are no excuses."
Kohli has been in red hot form since retiring from Test cricket. Post the Champions Trophy, he has smashed 899 runs in 13 innings at a staggering average of 89.9 and a strike rate of 112.51. And he aims to continue the same till the ODI World Cup next year. "The World Cup is a year away; I know what my goal is. I just needed to work on different aspects of the game... Run from boundary to boundary, show intensity, keep ticking those boxes, I just want to enjoy every day," he said.