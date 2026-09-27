I know what my goal is: Virat Kohli after 86th international hundred

CHENNAI: AS he smashed an unbeaten 139 in 88 balls to take India home in the first ODI against West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram, Virat Kohli reflected on his game, how he prepares and his goal in the next 12 months.

Kohli, who will turn 38 soon, was in sublime touch as he outbatted everyone on his way to a sensational century — one that brought the Greenfield International Stadium to its feet — on Sunday. As he helped India complete the 296 runs chase with eight wickets in hand, Kohli, in the process, also crossed the 15000-run mark in the format. When the moment arrived, the entire stadium applauded and the former captain acknowledged it as well.

Shortly after the match, he said the focus has been on situations and doing the job for the team rather than milestones. "Obviously I feel very grateful and blessed for having played so long. Keeping my head down... So many people want to be here, we are blessed to be here," he reflected in the chat during the post-match presentation.

"The stage I'm at, keeping myself physically fit, the game's in my mind. It's all about staying mentally fresh, in the present moment, expressing myself out there. I got a challenge at this stage of my career to up the ante, play a gear or two higher, exciting for me to work on, excites me when you have to unlock a new version in your career, be it playing for India or in the IPL. To follow a free mind, you need a fit body. Then I can visualize my game and execute it the way I did tonight,' he added.