ED lied about consulting AIIMS on insulin requirement for Kejriwal: Atishi

NEW DELHI: Delhi Cabinet minister Atishi Monday alleged that the ED "lied" in court about consulting specialists from AIIMS over whether Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, a diabetic, needs insulin.

Kejriwal had on Friday moved a fresh plea seeking consultation with his physician for 15 minutes every day and administration of insulin in jail.

Addressing a press conference, Atishi said, "The ED lied in court and said specialists from AIIMS were consulted and they have said that no insulin is needed and have also formulated a diet chart for Kejriwal."

"However, the diet chart was not prepared by an endocrinologist or diabetologist, but by a dietician. We all know that dieticians are not MBBS doctors. On the basis of that diet cart, they have been saying in court that Kejriwal does not need insulin," she said.