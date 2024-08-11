Delhi police arrests close aide of fugitive gangster Himanshu Bhau

NEW DELHI: The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested a cousin and close aide of abroad-based fugitive gangster Himanshu Bhau, an official said on Saturday.

The accused identified as Vicky alias Sonu was absconding in two cases, Arms Act of Delhi and a case where he along with his associates attempted to attack a police team of Special Cell in Faridabad area. DCP (Special Cell) Manoj C said a Special Cell team identified Vicky’s presence in his village, Ritoli, Rohtak.

“A trap was set, and despite Vicky’s attempt to flee, he was apprehended. Vicky confessed to his involvement in crimes on behalf of the Himanshu Bhau gang,” the DCP said.