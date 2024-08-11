Manish Sisodia urges citizens to resist “dictatorship” after release

NEW DELHI: A day after his release, Manish Sisodia called upon party workers and citizens to join the struggle against “dictatorship” in the country. Addressing the gathering at the AAP HQ, the former deputy CM said, despite their actions, BJP is not more powerful than the Constitution; urging people to fight against the “authoritarian regime”.

On Saturday morning, Sisodia offered prayers at Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place before visiting Rajghat where he paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. Sisodia, named as accused in the first FIR filed by the CBI in the alleged excise policy scam in 2022, was arrested by the agency on March 21 before the ED took him into custody a couple weeks later. After 17 months behind bars, the apex court on Friday granted bail to the former deputy chief minister.

Addressing AAP workers, Sisodia said just like he and Sanjay Singh came out of jail, the power of the Constitution will also free Arvind Kejriwal. He accused the BJP of creating a “web of ED and CBI” to spoil Kejriwal’s honest image and stop his work; “they won’t be able to break us,” he said.

On the AAP supremo, also in jail in the case, Sisodia said conspiracies are being hatched to defame Kejriwal’s work, he said and added that if opposition leaders unite against “dictatorship”, Kejriwal will come out of jail in 24 hours.

Warning the parties which are part of the NDA alliance, Sisodia said, “You should not think that only our leaders will go to jail, one day your turn will come too”.

The senior AAP leader hailed the Supreme Court order, saying he was among people again only because of the powers vested upon the court by the Constitution. He thanked his legal counsel and those who supported him. “The SC crushed the dictatorship and proved them wrong. I am also grateful to those lawyers who have been fighting this battle for one and a half years.”

Meanwhile, BJP’s city unit chief Virendra Sachdeva said the people of Delhi will ensure that the AAP candidates lose security deposits from most seats in the Assembly polls due early next year.