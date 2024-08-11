Two boys drown in Delhi pond during heavy rainfall, several injured in separate incidents

NEW DELHI: Two boys aged 15 and 17 years died after they drowned in a pond filled with rainwater during Friday’s heavy rainfall while five people got injured in separate house collapse incidents, officials said on Saturday.

The incident happened in Prem Nagar area of Rohini and the two boys were identified as Uday (15) and Mayank (17). DCP (Rohini) GS Sidhu said information was received at Prem Nagar police station regarding the death of two boys. The police obtained the Medico-Legal Case of the deceased boys.

As per the MLC, both were declared as brought dead by the medics. The officer said the bodies have been preserved in the hospital for post-mortem.

Necessary legal action has been taken, he added.

In another incident, three people were injured after a two-storey building collapsed in the Model Town area on Saturday evening. “The incident took place in Mahendru Enclave where a dilapidated house, which was being repaired, collapsed around 2.45 pm,” a Fire Department officer said.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force reached to assist the DFS in the rescue operation as there was possibility that more people could be trapped under the rubble of the collapsed structure. The rescue operation is still underway.

Meanwhile, two people were injured after the wall of a Municipal Corporation school collapsed on them after a tree got uprooted and fell on the school on Friday evening.

The injured were identified as Rajesh (25), a mason and Ashok Kumar Yadav (32), an auto driver.

A senior Delhi Police officer said one old and big Neem tree got uprooted and fell on the MCD School wall during heavy rainfall at around 6 pm on Friday. “The uprooted tree along with the school wall fell on the riders of two motorcycles, who had parked under the tree to save themselves from rain,” the officer said.

Both riders sustained injuries and were taken to Rao Tula Ram Memorial Hospital by a PCR vehicle. Later, they were discharged after getting treated.