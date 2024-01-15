Delhi HC restrains Vivek Bindra's YouTube channel partner from making defamatory content against Sandeep Maheshwari

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday restrained Vikash Kotnala, a YouTube channel partner of entrepreneur Vivek Bindra, from posting any defamatory content against YouTuber and popular motivational speaker and social media influencer Sandeep Maheshwari.

Noting a prima facie link between Kotnala and Bindra, Justice Prateek Jalan observed that Kotnala's videos violated a civil court order from December 22, 2023, which restrained both Maheshwari and Bindra from making defamatory statements against each other.

Noting the 'social media war', Justice Jalan said, "I don’t mean any disrespect, but this is some sort of war that is starting on these YouTube channels. It is not that I am seeing this for the first time. There seems to be a very low level of discourse during this fighting between some rivals."