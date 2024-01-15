Passenger hits IndiGo pilot at Delhi airport over flight delay; arrested

NEW DELHI: A passenger on an IndiGo flight was arrested after he hit a pilot when he was making an announcement regarding a delay in takeoff at the Delhi airport, police said on Monday.

A purported video of the incident, which took place Sunday evening, surfaced on social media and showed Sahil Katariya, in a yellow jacket, hitting the pilot as he was making the announcement inside the aircraft.

In the short video clip, other crew members could be seen shouting at him after he hit the pilot.

In another video clip, Katariya was seen being taken out of the aircraft by security personnel even as he apologised for his conduct.

He was then taken to a police station and later arrested.