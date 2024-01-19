‘12 govt-funded, affiliated colleges to stay under Delhi University’: Vice-Chancellor

NEW DELHI: University of Delhi (DU) Vice-Chancellor (V-C) Professor Yogesh Singh on Thursday said the 12 DU-affiliated colleges that are fully-funded by the state government, shall continue to remain under DU.
This came a day after the city government said it would only continue to fund these colleges once they are de-affiliated from DU and become part of one of Delhi’s state universities.
The V-C’s statement came in response to the AAP-led city government’s refusal to finance the 12 DU-affiliated colleges.
In a letter to the Centre in December last year, Delhi Education minister Atishi had flagged alleged financial irregularities in these 12 colleges.
“We are committed to our stand,” Singh said, adding that he hoped the state government would continue its financial support to the 12 colleges viewing the interest of students.
Meanwhile in a letter dated January 16, the V-C Singh said, “All stakeholders comprising students, teaching and non-teaching staff, residents of Delhi, government, etc. are proud of being associated with the University of Delhi. Any such letter issued by the government may have an adverse impact on the future of the students and also affect the teaching-learning environment of the university.” He reiterated that “the question of de-affiliation of these colleges does not arise”.
Singh in his letter further added, “In view of the above, on behalf of the university, and personally too, I request (that) the letter dated 01.12.2023 may please be withdrawn and continuity of funding these colleges may not be disturbed in the interest of students.”
However, asked about the letter written by V-C Yogesh Singh to the education minister addressing this issue, the Delhi government denied receiving any such communication.
“We have not received any letter from the University of Delhi as of now. The Delhi government will only provide funding to these colleges once they are de-affiliated from DU and become part of one of Delhi’s state universities,” the state government said in a statement on Thursday.
The Delhi government said it will not release funding for the academic session 2024-25 to the 12 colleges unless they are completely transferred under the state. Officials added that if the de-merger does not take place, the funding to these colleges will have to come from the Centre or the University Grants Commission (UGC) .
‘No funding if colleges remain DU-affiliated’
The Delhi government said it will not release funding for the academic session 2024-25 to the 12 colleges unless they are completely transferred under the state. Officials added that if the de-merger does not take place, the funding to these colleges will have to come from the Centre or the University Grants Commission.