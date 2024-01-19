‘12 govt-funded, affiliated colleges to stay under Delhi University’: Vice-Chancellor

NEW DELHI: University of Delhi (DU) Vice-Chancellor (V-C) Professor Yogesh Singh on Thursday said the 12 DU-affiliated colleges that are fully-funded by the state government, shall continue to remain under DU.

This came a day after the city government said it would only continue to fund these colleges once they are de-affiliated from DU and become part of one of Delhi’s state universities.

The V-C’s statement came in response to the AAP-led city government’s refusal to finance the 12 DU-affiliated colleges.

In a letter to the Centre in December last year, Delhi Education minister Atishi had flagged alleged financial irregularities in these 12 colleges.

“We are committed to our stand,” Singh said, adding that he hoped the state government would continue its financial support to the 12 colleges viewing the interest of students.